This family has lived in the same Walkerville house for 92 years — but not for too much longer

Duration 2:33

Walkerville resident David Pepper is the third generation of his family to live in the same Devonshire Road home for 92 years. The home was bought by his grandfather in 1931 and has been a part of the family ever since. But that is about to change. CBC Windsor’s Mike Evans spoke to Pepper about his historic Walkerville home.