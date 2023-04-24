Psychology prof explains why we love cherry blossoms and our connection to green spaces

Cherry Blossoms are often the first flowers of the season to bloom. Every year, hundreds and thousands of people flock to see them, touch and smell them too. Colin Ellard, a professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo, tells CBC KW's The Morning Edition why so many of us are 'blooming-obsessed' with blossoms and our connection to green spaces.