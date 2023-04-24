Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Morning Edition - K-W6:27Psychology prof explains why we love cherry blossoms and our connection to green spaces

Psychology prof explains why we love cherry blossoms and our connection to green spaces

  • 9 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:27

Cherry Blossoms are often the first flowers of the season to bloom. Every year, hundreds and thousands of people flock to see them, touch and smell them too. Colin Ellard, a professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo, tells CBC KW's The Morning Edition why so many of us are 'blooming-obsessed' with blossoms and our connection to green spaces.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:11

Zach Hyman scores overtime winner as Oilers even series with Kings

Hockey

9 hours ago
Duration 1:18

#TheMoment Calgary woman wins Irish Dancing World Championship

The National

11 hours ago
Duration 2:31

Here's a sneak peek at the Brossard REM station on Montreal's South Shore

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:51

Morgan Rielly plays the hero as Maple Leafs beat the Bolts in overtime

Hockey

1 day ago
Duration 1:02

Trudeau takes aim at Poilievre during Volkswagen welcoming event

Politics News

3 days ago

now