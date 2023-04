Lethbridge, Alta., has one permanent ob-gyn. Doctors say it puts women's health at risk

'I strongly believe it's just a matter of time before we have something avoidable and catastrophic happen,' says Dr. Marguerite Heyns, a B.C. obstetrician who is helping out at the Lethbridge hospital on a temporary basis. Heyns said she is seeing a lot of patients with high-risk pregnancies who are not getting adequate prenatal care. Read more: www.cbc.ca/1.6818476