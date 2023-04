Canada's Cockerill loses DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship in heartbreaking playoff

Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., was close to claiming his first victory on the DP World Tour, after nearly holing out his bunker shot on 18, and lipping out of a birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Cockerill finished runner-up to Australia's Lucas Herbert on the second playoff hole.