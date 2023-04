Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay: "Dandelion Daughter"

Radio

Duration 11:36

We hear about a novel that got a lot of attention and sold thousands of copies when it came out in French a couple of years ago. It's a coming-of-age story of a young trans woman in the Charlevoix. The author describes it as autobiographical fiction. Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay talks about the new English translation of her book, "Dandelion Daughter."