What does Canada lose if mining company Teck is taken over by foreign ownership? | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living26:41What does Canada lose if mining company Teck is taken over by foreign ownership?
What does Canada lose if mining company Teck is taken over by foreign ownership?
1 day
Radio
Duration 26:41
Swiss mining giant Glencore is eyeing Canada's last diversified mining company Teck — sparking worries once again about the hollowing out of corporate Canada. Condo towers could take over dying department stores, but would you live in a mall? Plus, why loud logos are out and stealth wealth is in.