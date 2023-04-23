What does Canada lose if mining company Teck is taken over by foreign ownership?

Content
Cost of Living26:41What does Canada lose if mining company Teck is taken over by foreign ownership?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:41

Swiss mining giant Glencore is eyeing Canada's last diversified mining company Teck — sparking worries once again about the hollowing out of corporate Canada. Condo towers could take over dying department stores, but would you live in a mall? Plus, why loud logos are out and stealth wealth is in.

