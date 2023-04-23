No logo: why 'stealth wealth' is the latest fashion

Radio

Duration 8:35

The winds of change are blowing down catwalks and ushering in an era of 'stealth wealth'. Logos are out and understated (greige!) dressing is in. Jen Keene explores how 'quiet luxury' is one more sign that we're living in times of economic anxiety — and there's a hint of 'eat the rich' in the air.