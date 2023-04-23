No logo: why 'stealth wealth' is the latest fashion | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living8:35No logo: why 'stealth wealth' is the latest fashion
No logo: why 'stealth wealth' is the latest fashion
1 day
Radio
Duration 8:35
The winds of change are blowing down catwalks and ushering in an era of 'stealth wealth'. Logos are out and understated (greige!) dressing is in. Jen Keene explores how 'quiet luxury' is one more sign that we're living in times of economic anxiety — and there's a hint of 'eat the rich' in the air.