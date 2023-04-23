Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living8:35Is Canada about to kiss goodbye its last mining giant?

Is Canada about to kiss goodbye its last mining giant?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:35

Swiss mining company Glencore is making the moves on Teck. The takeover drama is again stirring talk of the "hollowing out" of corporate Canada. And Teck's controlling shareholder, Norm Keevil, is doing some of the stirring. Is it just a tactic to squeeze more money out of Glencore or could this really be a loss for the country's economy?

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:13

See the Starship liftoff — and the explosion that followed

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:24

#TheMoment a giant iceberg wowed onlookers in Newfoundland

The National

2 days ago
Duration 3:02

5 ways you’ll feel the federal workers’ strike | About That

About That

2 days ago
Duration 1:31

Jets' Barron requires 75-plus stitches after taking skate to face

Hockey

3 days ago
Duration 1:11

Sweet-toothed bear breaks into car, guzzles 69 sodas

CBC News BC

4 days ago

now