Is Canada about to kiss goodbye its last mining giant?

Radio

Duration 8:35

Swiss mining company Glencore is making the moves on Teck. The takeover drama is again stirring talk of the "hollowing out" of corporate Canada. And Teck's controlling shareholder, Norm Keevil, is doing some of the stirring. Is it just a tactic to squeeze more money out of Glencore or could this really be a loss for the country's economy?