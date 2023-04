NDP MPP says Ontario has long way to go before extracting critical minerals in north needed for EV batteries

Duration 8:17

Sol Mamakwa, the NDP MPP for the northwestern Ontario riding of Kiiwetinoong said the provincial government has a long way to go to secure First Nation consent to extract minerals from the Ring of Fire. His comments came amidst news the federal government was giving Volkswagen up to $13 billion in subsidies to construct an electric vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.