A new cosmic map shows lumpy dark matter was scaffolding for our universe to evolve

Quirks and Quarks8:20A new cosmic map shows lumpy dark matter was scaffolding for our universe to evolve

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:20

The matter in the universe at one point was just a diffuse cloud, until it began to clump together with an invisible scaffold of dark matter that expanded into galaxies and stars we see today. Now scientists, using the Atacama Cosmology Telescope to peer back in time, used the afterglow from about 400,000 years after the Big Bang as a backlight to illuminate the dark matter in its path. Blake Sherwin, a professor of cosmology at the University of Cambridge, said by measuring how the dark matter’s gravity deflected that afterglow, they created the most detailed map of the dark matter’s lumpiness that gave rise to the universe as it is today.

