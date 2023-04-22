Content
Quirks and Quarks2:23What would happen to animals if atmospheric oxygen levels increased significantly?

What would happen to animals if atmospheric oxygen levels increased significantly?

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 2:23

A listener asks: What would be the effect on animals if the oxygen concentration in the atmosphere were to be doubled or even tripled? ? For the answer we hear from Dr. Greg Goss, a professor of Biology at the University of Alberta.

