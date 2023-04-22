Content
How a dream led Nico Williams to create mind-blowing beadwork

How a dream led Nico Williams to create mind-blowing beadwork

  19 hours ago
  • Radio
  Duration 54:00

Nico Williams' grandmother used to create beadwork, when he was growing up Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ontario. Though Nico doesn't have any of her creations today, he's forging his own path as an innovative beadwork artist, creating pieces that are guaranteed to make you double-and triple-take. Check out his work at www.nicowilliams.com

now