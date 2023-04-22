How a dream led Nico Williams to create mind-blowing beadwork

Nico Williams' grandmother used to create beadwork, when he was growing up Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ontario. Though Nico doesn't have any of her creations today, he's forging his own path as an innovative beadwork artist, creating pieces that are guaranteed to make you double-and triple-take. Check out his work at www.nicowilliams.com