Life in Antarctica survived the last ice age, but is threatened in a warming world

Radio

Duration 7:01

The permanent animal life on Antarctica is dominated by small insect-like creatures, worms and other microscopic critters. Ever since scientists started visiting the Antarctic, they’ve wondered how these animals have survived there given that the continent was thought to have been completely covered by thick ice at the height of the last ice age. Now Mark Stevens, a senior research scientist in terrestrial invertebrates from the South Australian Museum, says the answer to this ice-age mystery provides valuable context for what we can expect with climate change.