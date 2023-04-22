Content
Spadefoot toads decide in the egg what kind of tadpoles they need to be

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:46

As eggs, spadefoot toads make adjustments to how their bodies develop and grow based on the food availability they sense in their environment. The tadpoles studied by Emily Harmon, an evolutionary biologist at the University of North Carolina, developed into ordinary omnivorous forms or sharp toothed, powerfully jawed carnivores depending on the abundance of the nutritious tiny shrimp that live in the ponds where they are hatched. Her study was published in the Royal Society Biology Letters.

