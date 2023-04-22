We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much

Underwater volcanic eruptions, like the 2022 explosion of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in the South Pacific, can rain ash and create destructive tsunamis for nearby coasts, but they don't have the same impact on the Earth's climate as land-based eruptions. Dr. Johan Gilchrist and a team of researchers at the University of British Columbia studied past submarine eruptions and built lab simulations to examine their unique features. In a new study in Nature Geoscience, Dr. Gilchrist and his co-authors describe terrace-like deposits left by these eruptions, and what these structures can tell scientists about past and future submarine volcanic events.