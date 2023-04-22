Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quirks and Quarks8:53We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much

We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:53

Underwater volcanic eruptions, like the 2022 explosion of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in the South Pacific, can rain ash and create destructive tsunamis for nearby coasts, but they don't have the same impact on the Earth's climate as land-based eruptions. Dr. Johan Gilchrist and a team of researchers at the University of British Columbia studied past submarine eruptions and built lab simulations to examine their unique features. In a new study in Nature Geoscience, Dr. Gilchrist and his co-authors describe terrace-like deposits left by these eruptions, and what these structures can tell scientists about past and future submarine volcanic events.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:13

See the Starship liftoff — and the explosion that followed

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:24

#TheMoment a giant iceberg wowed onlookers in Newfoundland

The National

2 days ago
Duration 3:02

5 ways you’ll feel the federal workers’ strike | About That

About That

2 days ago
Duration 1:31

Jets' Barron requires 75-plus stitches after taking skate to face

Hockey

3 days ago
Duration 1:11

Sweet-toothed bear breaks into car, guzzles 69 sodas

CBC News BC

4 days ago

now