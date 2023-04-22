Life on the garbage patch, lumpy dark matter formed the visible universe, underwater volcanoes, tadpole’s flexible forms, climate change and Antarctic life, and life with more oxygen. | CBC.ca Loaded
Quirks and Quarks54:02Life on the garbage patch, lumpy dark matter formed the visible universe, underwater volcanoes, tadpole’s flexible forms, climate change and Antarctic life, and life with more oxygen.
Life on the garbage patch, lumpy dark matter formed the visible universe, underwater volcanoes, tadpole’s flexible forms, climate change and Antarctic life, and life with more oxygen.
9 hours
Radio
Duration 54:02
The great Pacific garbage patch is crawling with coastal life; A new cosmic map shows lumpy dark matter was scaffolding for our universe to evolve; We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much; Spadefoot toads decide in the egg what kind of tadpoles they need to be; Life in Antarctica survived the last ice age, but is threatened in a warming world; Antarctic seabirds’ breeding seasons are being pre-empted by unseasonal storms; Listener Question: What would happen to animals if atmospheric oxygen levels increased significantly?