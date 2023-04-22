The great Pacific garbage patch is crawling with coastal life

Content
Quirks and Quarks7:54The great Pacific garbage patch is crawling with coastal life

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:54

Biologists have found that the mass of plastic circulating in the middle of the Pacific ocean has developed into an ecosystem that is as alien to the open ocean as the plastic is. It’s been settled by organisms that are normally found on coastal shallows, rocks and piers, and they’re concerned that this represents a new kind of competition to the native species of the remote open ocean. Henry Choong, a curator of Invertebrate Zoology from the Royal British Columbia Museum, was part of the team that made the surprising discovery. The research was published in the journal Nature.

