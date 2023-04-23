"Radio is like a Swimming Pool"

Radio

Duration 27:09

Chris Brookes was a pioneer of audio storytelling from St. John’s, Newfoundland, whose work won him international acclaim and influenced radio makers worldwide. His documentaries covered a wide range of topics, a reflection of his voracious curiosity. But, whether it was a piece about Elizabethan England or the demise of Newfoundland's cod fishery, you could tell a Chris Brookes doc by its sound. Chris believed sound had the power to move listeners, to alter our perception of the world, if only for a few moments. His sonic soundscapes were poetic, complex, whimsical, some might say zany. Chris Brookes died suddenly earlier this month, at the age of 79. This week, we talk to Paolo Pietropaolo, a longtime collaborator and friend of Chris. We pay tribute to the visionary storyteller by listening to excerpts from some of his remarkable documentaries.