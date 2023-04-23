New research focuses on developing early diagnostic tests for Parkinson's disease. | CBC.ca Loaded
Health columnist Dr Peter Lin takes a look at new research from the Michael J. Fox Foundation focused on Parkinson's disease... and how finding an early diagnosis test could revolutionize how we treat it.