Canadians Henderson, Szeryk start 1st LPGA major of the year under par

Sports

Duration 1:56

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Fall, Ont., and Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., both carded a 1-under 71 in the first round of the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas. Peiyun Chien of Chinese Taipei was the solo first round leader at 5-under.