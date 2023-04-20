What do tourists think about downtown Montreal? | CBC.ca Loaded
Let’s Go10:17What do tourists think about downtown Montreal?
What do tourists think about downtown Montreal?
1 day ago
Radio
Duration 10:17
What do you think about downtown Montreal? More specifically, what do tourists think of it? A new survey is out where more than 1,000 visitors were asked how they felt about downtown. Glenn Castanheira is the Executive Director for the Downtown Montreal Merchants' Association. He spoke with our host Sabrina Marandola.