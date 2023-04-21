Content
Sickboy1:07:24Clowning Around: The Psychology of Coulrophobia - Feel Good Friday

Clowning Around: The Psychology of Coulrophobia - Feel Good Friday

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 1:07:24

Have you ever wanted to be a nurse but were too scared to handle the pressure of real-life clinical practice? Well, fear not, because new research suggests that virtual reality (VR) training could be the answer to your fears! Speaking of fears - The Bizarre Life Cycle of a Female Adactylidium is something straight out of a horror movie. We're not clowning around here, folks! A new study has revealed that uncertainty of harmful intent, media influences, and unpredictability of behaviour are the key factors behind this fear. Who knew that a red nose and big shoes could be so scary? Keeping the fears going the fellas then dive into the gruesome details of the calamitous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE, which completely obliterated nearby Roman towns and turned their inhabitants into eerie, preserved specimens. Scientists have now discovered new evidence of a cloud of hot gas that essentially vaporized countless victims and turned their brains to glass. Join the post-episode conversation over on Discord! https://discord.gg/expeUDN

