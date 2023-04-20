Content
Quebec AM8:50A look at the woes of Quebec's pork industry

A look at the woes of Quebec's pork industry

  14 hours ago
Following Olymel's decision to close its Vallée Jonction pork processing plant, Quebec's union of pork producers is looking for ways to help its members recover from the hit. As it looks for solutions, agricultural economics and consumer science expert Maurice Doyon says maybe it's time to rethink Quebec's pork industry. He shared some of his thoughts with the CBC's Peter Tardif.

