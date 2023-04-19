Medical assistance in dying Q&A on CBC's Blue Sky

Dr. Lilian Thorpe takes questions on medical assistance in dying. Thorpe is a geriatric psychiatrist and community health professor at the University of Saskatchewan. She spends much of her clinical time performing assessments of capacity in complex patients, but also assesses many patients requesting MAID. She is joined by Siobhan Chinnery, who supported her husband Scott through a medically assisted death at home in 2019. She now volunteers with Dying with Dignity in Calgary. You can leave questions on CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook and YouTube.