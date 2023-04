Doctor accuses MUHC of trying to muzzle him

Duration 5:25

Dr. Paul Saba says the MUHC tried to silence him over critical comments he made about the partial shutdown of the Lachine Hospital's ER. The College of Physicians has clarified that Dr. Pierre Gfeller withdrew his complaint against Dr. Saba after leaving the position of CEO of the MUHC and before taking up his post as interim CEO of the College. It says he wanted to avoid a conflict of interest.