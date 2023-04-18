SPCA says more people are surrendering their pets due to inflation

The SPCA says an increasing number of people are abandoning their pets because they cannot afford to keep them. They say this is happening up to 20 times a day in Montreal. They’re looking for support to help people keep their pets in the family. Host Sabrina Marandola spoke with the community programs manager at the Montreal SPCA, Jaime Saad.