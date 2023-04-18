Content
Teen poet asks Black classmates about their hopes for the future

Teen poet asks Black classmates about their hopes for the future

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:23

As African Heritage Month wound down earlier this year, Mainstreet Halifax loaned out a recorder to freelancer Damini Awoyiga, a teenage poet at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S. She asked her Black schoolmates about their hopes for the future, and what allies can do to offer support.

