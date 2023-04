'Mermaid Merle' breaks world record while cleaning up Miami waters

Merle Liivand set her fifth Guinness World Record by swimming 30 miles across Biscayne Bay in Miami in 14 hours and 15 minutes. Her mono-fin inspired people to call her 'Mermaid Merle,' and she accomplished her newest feat all while collecting approximately 20 pounds of trash from the water.