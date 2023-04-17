Community remembers Doctor John — a fixture on Windsor's bar and arts scene

News

Duration 1:48

John Dickinson, who was known as Doctor John, died last week at 77 years old. He's being fondly remembered by Windsorites in the music scene, who say he attended many shows to show his support for local artists. The University of Windsor economics professor was known as a quiet and thoughtful man. Condolences have been pouring in on social media platforms, with many sharing memories and stories of Dickinson and the impact he had on their lives. Musician Andrew MacLeod and former downtown councillor Rino Bortolin shared their memories with CBC News.