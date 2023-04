Popular Vancouver farm-to-table eatery closes its doors after only four years

News

Duration 1:48

The Lower Mainland is losing another unique restaurant. When it opened in 2018, Ubuntu Canteen's aim was to offer organic, farm-to-table food to the local community, with a focus on land, food and food security. But just over four years later, the restaurant on Fraser Street near King Edward in Vancouver has served its last meal. We spoke with staff members as they prepared for the end.