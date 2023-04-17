Content
Zooming in Laval on electric scooters

Laval will soon be launching a pilot project to bring electric scooters to its territory. The goal is to promote active mobility. However, electronic scooters haven't had the greatest track record so far. So how will Laval go about it diffrently? Daybreak host Sean Henry talks about it with Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

