Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend12:57Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries"

Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries"

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:57

We speak with pediatrician and children's book author Mitali Banerjee Ruths about her new series, "The Party Diaries". The central character is a third-grader named Priya who starts her own party planning business and raises money for endangered species. Mitali also talks about her path from medicine to children's literature and how she tackles diversity in her books.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:12

Vancouver police search for woman in alleged hate crime incident

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:14

Cooper, Telford spar during House committee testimony

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 1:23

Spanish mountaineer lived underground for 500 days

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:33

Spanish mountaineer emerges after 500 days underground

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:49

Bank of Canada deputy governor's advice to anyone renewing a mortgage

Politics News

4 days ago

now