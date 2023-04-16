Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries"

We speak with pediatrician and children's book author Mitali Banerjee Ruths about her new series, "The Party Diaries". The central character is a third-grader named Priya who starts her own party planning business and raises money for endangered species. Mitali also talks about her path from medicine to children's literature and how she tackles diversity in her books.