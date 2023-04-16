Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries" | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend12:57Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries"
Mitali Banerjee Ruths: "The Party Diaries"
12 hours ago
Radio
Duration 12:57
We speak with pediatrician and children's book author Mitali Banerjee Ruths about her new series, "The Party Diaries". The central character is a third-grader named Priya who starts her own party planning business and raises money for endangered species. Mitali also talks about her path from medicine to children's literature and how she tackles diversity in her books.