All in a Weekend12:58Montreal Arborist Meagan Hanna on Managing Trees After the Storm

Montreal Arborist Meagan Hanna on Managing Trees After the Storm

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:58

We speak with an arborist about how to better manage tree planting and maintenance as the cleanup after the storm continues. Meagan Hanna is an arborist and the Living Collections Supervisor at the Montreal Botanical Gardens. She talks about what to keep in mind when shopping for a new tree to plant and planning your space as well as what to do with damaged trees.

now