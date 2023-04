‘It’s staggering’: B.C. overdose deaths at record level

Seven years since B.C. declared overdose deaths a public health emergency, the province is reporting record numbers of deaths and an even more toxic drug supply. From 2015 to 2022, overdose deaths have increased nearly four-fold, and paramedics say they're now responding to an average of 120 overdose calls a day.