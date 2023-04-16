How store brands became the 800-pound gorilla of the grocery aisle

Radio

Duration 8:07

Kirkland, Compliments, PC — major grocery chains are adding thousands of in-house products every year. Last year? Sales of store brands grew at twice the rate of name brand products. Ellis Choe looks at the rise of private labels, and explains why we can thank the Decadent Chocolate Chip Cookie for changing our minds about them.