Ramadan

Radio

Duration 53:52

As we near the end of Ramadan, Tapestry gets a glimpse into an important experience during one of Islam's holiest months: watching television. Ahmad Hayat, an assistant professor of Journalism and Electronic Media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, says watching television is a common leisure activity after iftar — the fast-breaking meal after sunset. Later, Tapestry’s Sameer Chhabra visits a mosque in Toronto to talk about fasting survival tips. And we revisit a conversation with writer Abdullah Shihipar on the popularity of the word "inshallah," meaning “God-willing.” CBC Ottawa’s Halima Sogbesan shares the story of one woman’s experience of memorizing the Qur’an.