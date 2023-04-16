Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tapestry53:52Ramadan

Ramadan

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

As we near the end of Ramadan, Tapestry gets a glimpse into an important experience during one of Islam's holiest months: watching television. Ahmad Hayat, an assistant professor of Journalism and Electronic Media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, says watching television is a common leisure activity after iftar — the fast-breaking meal after sunset. Later, Tapestry’s Sameer Chhabra visits a mosque in Toronto to talk about fasting survival tips. And we revisit a conversation with writer Abdullah Shihipar on the popularity of the word "inshallah," meaning “God-willing.” CBC Ottawa’s Halima Sogbesan shares the story of one woman’s experience of memorizing the Qur’an.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:23

Spanish mountaineer lived underground for 500 days

News

12 hours ago
Duration 0:33

Spanish mountaineer emerges after 500 days underground

News

12 hours ago
Duration 0:52

Suspect in leaked document case arrested

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 2:41

This elephant peels and eats bananas faster than humans

Radio

2 days ago
Duration 0:49

Bank of Canada deputy governor's advice to anyone renewing a mortgage

Politics News

2 days ago

now