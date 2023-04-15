Content
The Bridge54:00He's hard to categorize. And that's how Flore Laurentienne likes it.

He's hard to categorize. And that's how Flore Laurentienne likes it.

  • 21 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Have you ever become obsessed with a song? Wondered why you love it so much--deconstructed it--re-constructed it, and played it ad infinitum? If you have, you'd be in good company at Mathieu David Gagnon's desk, poring over his notebooks. The Quebec composer draws inspiration from the landscapes around him in Saint-Pacôme, but his inspiration is filtered through the many mysteries of being an inquisitive music-lover.

