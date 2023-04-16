The Person She's Always Been

Every Saturday morning, 95-year-old Marjorie Taft still performs piano for a captive audience, despite living with dementia. But the show wouldn't go on if her daughter, Beverly, wasn’t there to get her mother out of bed. It’s a production of its own for Beverly. Arriving at the care home, drawing the curtains to let daylight in, and working through different methods to convince Marjorie to leave the comfort of her bedroom. On this week's Helluva Story, we hear Alisa Siegel’s documentary about a daughter’s mission to help her mother remember who she’s always been.