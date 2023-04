This is small even for a hobbit: dioramas bring details to life

News

Duration 2:56

Who's in the market for a 1/1000th scale model of Alcatraz? Or a miniature Machu Picchu? Steve Moores says you may be surprised. In his little shed in Harbour Grace, Moores designs and builds dioramas. From movie scenes to famous landmarks, watch the video to see what you can recognize.