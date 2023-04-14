Shifting views on masculinity through storytelling

Content
Quebec AM16:45Shifting views on masculinity through storytelling

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 16:45

Fatherhood can be a transformative but difficult time for many men. It was so transformative for one Montreal-based CEGEP teacher that he felt he needed to write a book about it, and it's been getting rave reviews. Co-authors Mark McGuire and Alain Chevarier join Quebec AM host Julia Caron to talk about the process of putting the graphic novel together, ahead of a special talk on masculinity as part of le Festival Quebec BD.

