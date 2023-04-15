BC's Music Show with guest host Jeremy Ratt

Duration 54:00

This week, guest host Jeremy Ratt speaks to Métis singer, songwriter and actor Andrea Menard about her new cabaret-style production "Rubaboo" running at the the Arts Club Theatre on Granville Island. Also on the show, a tribute to influential composer Ryuichi Sakamoto plus a wide selection of current sounds from Canada's west coast.