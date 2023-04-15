Content
Hot Air54:00BC's Music Show with guest host Jeremy Ratt

BC's Music Show with guest host Jeremy Ratt

This week, guest host Jeremy Ratt speaks to Métis singer, songwriter and actor Andrea Menard about her new cabaret-style production "Rubaboo" running at the the Arts Club Theatre on Granville Island. Also on the show, a tribute to influential composer Ryuichi Sakamoto plus a wide selection of current sounds from Canada's west coast.

