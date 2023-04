The battle for Calgary

Radio

Duration 46:33

All signs point to Calgary as the battleground for the Alberta election in May. So what is the city thinking? What are Calgarians worried about? And who will they vote for? CBC Calgary has commissioned a poll looking exclusively at voters in the province’s biggest city. Guest host Jason Markusoff is joined by Janet Brown of Janet Brown Opinion Research, Mount Royal University’s Duane Bratt and Rishi Nagar of RED FM.