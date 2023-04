Navalny's spokesperson questions Putin's role in potential poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh says that while there is no proof Navalny is being poisoned in prison, the current pain he's suffering is unlike anything he's experienced before. Yarmysh didn't directly accuse President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny's sudden illness, but says Putin 'does not have any red lines that he would not cross.'