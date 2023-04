CBC steps inside music producer Joby Baker's Saanich studio for more on making award-winning records

Radio

Duration 8:48

Joby Baker is a prolific producer, helping muisicians across a wide variety of genres make award-winning albums. But he's also a talented musician in his own right. CBC's Gregor Craigie met up with Joby Baker in his home-studio, up in the Saanich hills, to ask him more about what it takes to produce great records, his latest recording "Rain on Dry Ground", and his home studio.