Bye bye Bedard: Connor Bedard has played his final junior game before the NHL draft

Duration 2:07

The Regina Pats' Game 7 loss marked the end of their season and likely the end of Connor Bedard's junior hockey career. For months, Bedard has been the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NHL draft. Many in the hockey world have declared him the next generational talent. If this is the end, Bedard says he thankful for his time in Regina.