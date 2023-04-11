Ryan McDonnell/Sana Rehman : Ramadan high school dinner

Radio

Duration 7:56

Muslims around the world are currently observing the holy month of Ramadan. And tonight, one Thunder Bay high school will join in marking the special occassion. Superior CVI will host its first Ramadan dinner this evening, for all members of the school community. Ryan McDonnell is the principal of Superior CVI. Sana Rehman is in Grade 11, and one of the students helping to organize the event. They spoke with the CBC's Mary-Jean Cormier.