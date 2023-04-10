Content
Who's taking advantage of the "Air quality improvement tax credit"?

Ever since the start of the pandemic, indoor air quality has been in the spotlight. But in the shadows, there’s a federal tax credit aimed at improving air quality you likely haven’t heard of. It’s called the "Air quality improvement tax credit" and it's designed to give money back to small businesses that invest in air purifiers and ventilation systems. The CBC's Blair Sanderson decided to look into who's taking advantage - and who isn't.

