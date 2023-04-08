The Townships are the best place to watch a total solar eclipse next year

In exactly one year, the Eastern Townships will be the ideal viewing site for a total solar eclipse and hotels in Sherbrooke are already completely booked up. We find out more about the eclipse and upcoming activities from Professor John Ruan at Bishop's University. He is one of the organizers at the university Associate Professor of Physics & Astronomy and the Canada Research Chair in Multi-Messenger Astrophysics.