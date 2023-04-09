Content
Helluva Story27:04NYC to Roxham Road

NYC to Roxham Road

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:04

When Craig Desson visited New York City a few weeks ago, gate 26 at the Port Authority bus terminal was busy late into the night. That’s where migrants were waiting to get on a bus to Plattsburgh NY, then onto Roxham Road. It’s a trip thousands of desperate migrants have made, all seeking asylum in Canada. The migrants boarding this bus didn't know what was waiting for them at the end of the trip. But they also didn't know they were among the last to cross at Roxham Road into Canada. This week, producer Craig Desson gets on a bus at gate 26, and talks to migrants in the last leg of their journey to what they hope is a better life.

now