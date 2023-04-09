Content
Whenever that feeling of uncertainty about the life we've created creeps in, it can be easy to try to solve it with quick fixes like getting a new haircut, ending a relationship, finding a new job, or moving to a new city. But what if those uncomfortable periods are actually an opportunity? Casey Tygrett, author of The Gift of Restlessness: A Spirituality for Unsettled Seasons, has been examining the very human state of being restless. He says that, although it can be intensely uncomfortable, it can also be a kind of gift.

